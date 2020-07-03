795 Emporia Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf7455f070 ---- Bright and Open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 square foot duplex. Nice Hardwood Floors in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, garbage disposal and W/D in unit. Private back yard to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Street Parking, close to Open Space with quick access to 6th Ave, Lowry and Fulton Park. Water and Sewer included in rent! Available 07/09/19 - $1,275.00. 1 pet under 30 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Oven/Range Washer/Dryer