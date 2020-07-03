All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 795 Emporia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
795 Emporia Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

795 Emporia Street

795 Emporia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

795 Emporia Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf7455f070 ---- Bright and Open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 square foot duplex. Nice Hardwood Floors in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, garbage disposal and W/D in unit. Private back yard to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Street Parking, close to Open Space with quick access to 6th Ave, Lowry and Fulton Park. Water and Sewer included in rent! Available 07/09/19 - $1,275.00. 1 pet under 30 lbs is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Oven/Range Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Emporia Street have any available units?
795 Emporia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Emporia Street have?
Some of 795 Emporia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Emporia Street currently offering any rent specials?
795 Emporia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Emporia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 Emporia Street is pet friendly.
Does 795 Emporia Street offer parking?
No, 795 Emporia Street does not offer parking.
Does 795 Emporia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 Emporia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Emporia Street have a pool?
No, 795 Emporia Street does not have a pool.
Does 795 Emporia Street have accessible units?
No, 795 Emporia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Emporia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Emporia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College