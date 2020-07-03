79 W Del Mar Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bed, 1 bath 800 sq ft home is available soon! Located blocks from schools, parks and shopping. Quick access to highways and public transportation.



Owners pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Lawn Maintenance. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking