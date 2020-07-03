All apartments in Aurora
Location

79 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 bed, 1 bath 800 sq ft home is available soon! Located blocks from schools, parks and shopping. Quick access to highways and public transportation.

Owners pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Lawn Maintenance. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 W Del Mar Cir have any available units?
79 W Del Mar Cir has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 79 W Del Mar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
79 W Del Mar Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 W Del Mar Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 W Del Mar Cir is pet friendly.
Does 79 W Del Mar Cir offer parking?
Yes, 79 W Del Mar Cir offers parking.
Does 79 W Del Mar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 W Del Mar Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 W Del Mar Cir have a pool?
No, 79 W Del Mar Cir does not have a pool.
Does 79 W Del Mar Cir have accessible units?
No, 79 W Del Mar Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 79 W Del Mar Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 W Del Mar Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 W Del Mar Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 W Del Mar Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
