Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

79 South Millbrook Street

79 South Millbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

79 South Millbrook Street, Aurora, CO 80018
Adonea

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1123076.

Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Adonea Metro District

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has a total of 2064 square feet of living space. Enjoy relaxing in the living room by the cozy fireplace. The kitchen is stunning, with stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and granite counter tops. Relax in the master suite with vaulted ceilings, complete with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the Colorado summers in the fenced back yard. Enjoy access to a community pool and clubhouse.

This lovely home offers easy access to Buckley Air Force Base and DIA. Travel is a breeze with access to I-70 and E-470.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 South Millbrook Street have any available units?
79 South Millbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 South Millbrook Street have?
Some of 79 South Millbrook Street's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 South Millbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
79 South Millbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 South Millbrook Street pet-friendly?
No, 79 South Millbrook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 79 South Millbrook Street offer parking?
No, 79 South Millbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 79 South Millbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 South Millbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 South Millbrook Street have a pool?
Yes, 79 South Millbrook Street has a pool.
Does 79 South Millbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 79 South Millbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 79 South Millbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 South Millbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.

