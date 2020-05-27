79 South Millbrook Street

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1123076.



Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Adonea Metro District



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has a total of 2064 square feet of living space. Enjoy relaxing in the living room by the cozy fireplace. The kitchen is stunning, with stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and granite counter tops. Relax in the master suite with vaulted ceilings, complete with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the Colorado summers in the fenced back yard. Enjoy access to a community pool and clubhouse.



This lovely home offers easy access to Buckley Air Force Base and DIA. Travel is a breeze with access to I-70 and E-470.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1123076.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.