Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
784 Hanover street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

784 Hanover street

784 North Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

784 North Hanover Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Large 3BD*, 2BA Aurora Home with Fenced Backyard, Conveniently Located Near Dining, Shopping, Parks and Recreation - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,725
BEDROOMS: 3* (plus a non-conforming office/guest room)
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: 2-car driveway, plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 pet is negotiable
*$40 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4548737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Hanover street have any available units?
784 Hanover street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 784 Hanover street have?
Some of 784 Hanover street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Hanover street currently offering any rent specials?
784 Hanover street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Hanover street pet-friendly?
Yes, 784 Hanover street is pet friendly.
Does 784 Hanover street offer parking?
Yes, 784 Hanover street does offer parking.
Does 784 Hanover street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 784 Hanover street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Hanover street have a pool?
No, 784 Hanover street does not have a pool.
Does 784 Hanover street have accessible units?
No, 784 Hanover street does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Hanover street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Hanover street has units with dishwashers.
