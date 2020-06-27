765 South Laredo Circle

Amenities
Rent ready now!!
Application fee(s) and $150 administrative fee can be credited back if a lease is signed for this property!
There is also a very large unfinished basement for all your storage needs. The home has 3 Bedrooms, a large 2 car garage and is located on a nice corner lot. The home has lots of light and space for your enjoyment. The kitchen is extremely functional and will provide you with great opportunities for the family to enjoy their time at home.
The upstairs features a very large master bedroom with a recently remodeled bath. You will love this home.
Pets - 1 dog under 50 lbs
Utilities included - None
Laundry - Hookups
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Yes
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
