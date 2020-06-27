All apartments in Aurora
765 South Laredo Circle
765 South Laredo Circle

765 South Laredo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

765 South Laredo Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/984888?source=marketing

Rent ready now!!

Application fee(s) and $150 administrative fee can be credited back if a lease is signed for this property!

There is also a very large unfinished basement for all your storage needs. The home has 3 Bedrooms, a large 2 car garage and is located on a nice corner lot. The home has lots of light and space for your enjoyment. The kitchen is extremely functional and will provide you with great opportunities for the family to enjoy their time at home.

The upstairs features a very large master bedroom with a recently remodeled bath. You will love this home.

Pets - 1 dog under 50 lbs
Utilities included - None
Laundry - Hookups
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Yes

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 South Laredo Circle have any available units?
765 South Laredo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 South Laredo Circle have?
Some of 765 South Laredo Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 South Laredo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
765 South Laredo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 South Laredo Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 South Laredo Circle is pet friendly.
Does 765 South Laredo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 765 South Laredo Circle offers parking.
Does 765 South Laredo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 South Laredo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 South Laredo Circle have a pool?
No, 765 South Laredo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 765 South Laredo Circle have accessible units?
No, 765 South Laredo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 765 South Laredo Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 South Laredo Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
