Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7621 S Quatar Way

7621 South Quatar Way · No Longer Available
Location

7621 South Quatar Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
This beautiful 4 bedroom end unit in excellent condition has it all! - This home shows like a model home, notice the gleaming wood flooring, wrought iron railing, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook & kitchen bar, GE stainless steel appliances including double oven and French door fridge, granite slab counters and plenty of Maple cabinets. You're going to love the layout with a formal dining room that walks out to a large Trex deck, and great room with impressive gas fireplace. Upstairs features a large master bedroom with 5 pc bath then large second master bedroom down the hall with bath. The incredible fully finished basement has an inviting entertainment room, wet bar, very large bedroom, beautiful bath, and plenty of storage. Short walk to the community pool, playground, dog park, and Award-winning Cherry Creek schools! Easy access to E-470, DIA, DTC, golf, and Southlands Mall!! Will not Last! Washer/dryer included. Bedrooms have ceiling fans*Minimum 1-year lease*Available immediately*Income required is 3 times the rent*Minimum credit score of 650 required*Small dogs OK no cats*$400 pet deposit/pet & security deposit both refundable*Security deposit is one months rent* Trash and HOA fees included*Virtual tour and video upon request*SET SHOWINGS VIA TEXT ONLY AND REFERENCE THE STREET NAME PLEASE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 S Quatar Way have any available units?
7621 S Quatar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7621 S Quatar Way have?
Some of 7621 S Quatar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 S Quatar Way currently offering any rent specials?
7621 S Quatar Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 S Quatar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 S Quatar Way is pet friendly.
Does 7621 S Quatar Way offer parking?
No, 7621 S Quatar Way does not offer parking.
Does 7621 S Quatar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7621 S Quatar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 S Quatar Way have a pool?
Yes, 7621 S Quatar Way has a pool.
Does 7621 S Quatar Way have accessible units?
No, 7621 S Quatar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 S Quatar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 S Quatar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
