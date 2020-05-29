7621 S Quatar Way

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom end unit in excellent condition has it all! - This home shows like a model home, notice the gleaming wood flooring, wrought iron railing, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook & kitchen bar, GE stainless steel appliances including double oven and French door fridge, granite slab counters and plenty of Maple cabinets. You're going to love the layout with a formal dining room that walks out to a large Trex deck, and great room with impressive gas fireplace. Upstairs features a large master bedroom with 5 pc bath then large second master bedroom down the hall with bath. The incredible fully finished basement has an inviting entertainment room, wet bar, very large bedroom, beautiful bath, and plenty of storage. Short walk to the community pool, playground, dog park, and Award-winning Cherry Creek schools! Easy access to E-470, DIA, DTC, golf, and Southlands Mall!! Will not Last! Washer/dryer included. Bedrooms have ceiling fans*Minimum 1-year lease*Available immediately*Income required is 3 times the rent*Minimum credit score of 650 required*Small dogs OK no cats*$400 pet deposit/pet & security deposit both refundable*Security deposit is one months rent* Trash and HOA fees included*Virtual tour and video upon request*SET SHOWINGS VIA TEXT ONLY AND REFERENCE THE STREET NAME PLEASE.



