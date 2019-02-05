All apartments in Aurora
7415 S Oak Hill Court

7415 South Oak Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

7415 South Oak Hill Court, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7415 S Oak Hill Court Available 02/27/20 Serenity Ridge Home! - This newer, gorgeous home is now on the market! Just next to Aurora Reservoir, this home offers the perfect escape away from day to day life in Denver, but without the long drive to and from work! With direct access to E470 and Smoky Hill Road, you can quickly and easily get anywhere in the Denver metro area within twenty minutes. This home comes complete with updated appliances, a gorgeous master suite complete with it's beautiful master bathroom, an additional 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and 3 other bedrooms. Relax by the fireplace and have your company enjoy your cooking or take out in a kitchen meant to entertain in! To schedule a showing, call us today!

(RLNE4805544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 S Oak Hill Court have any available units?
7415 S Oak Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 7415 S Oak Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
7415 S Oak Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 S Oak Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 S Oak Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 7415 S Oak Hill Court offer parking?
No, 7415 S Oak Hill Court does not offer parking.
Does 7415 S Oak Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 S Oak Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 S Oak Hill Court have a pool?
No, 7415 S Oak Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 7415 S Oak Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 7415 S Oak Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 S Oak Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 S Oak Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 S Oak Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 S Oak Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
