7415 S Oak Hill Court Available 02/27/20 Serenity Ridge Home! - This newer, gorgeous home is now on the market! Just next to Aurora Reservoir, this home offers the perfect escape away from day to day life in Denver, but without the long drive to and from work! With direct access to E470 and Smoky Hill Road, you can quickly and easily get anywhere in the Denver metro area within twenty minutes. This home comes complete with updated appliances, a gorgeous master suite complete with it's beautiful master bathroom, an additional 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and 3 other bedrooms. Relax by the fireplace and have your company enjoy your cooking or take out in a kitchen meant to entertain in! To schedule a showing, call us today!



(RLNE4805544)