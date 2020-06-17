7291 South Old Hammer Way ·

Amenities

This stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Serenity Ridge will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the gorgeous kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry for extra storage, an island, granted countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, main floor bath, rec room great for entertaining, walk-in closets, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Red-tailed Hawk Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Saddle Rock Village, Buffalo Wild Wings, AMC DINE-IN Southlands, Noodles and Company, more many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Black Forest Hills Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



