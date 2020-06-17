All apartments in Aurora
Location

7291 South Old Hammer Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1345684.

This stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Serenity Ridge will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the gorgeous kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry for extra storage, an island, granted countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, main floor bath, rec room great for entertaining, walk-in closets, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Red-tailed Hawk Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Saddle Rock Village, Buffalo Wild Wings, AMC DINE-IN Southlands, Noodles and Company, more many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Black Forest Hills Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7291 South Old Hammer Way have any available units?
7291 South Old Hammer Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7291 South Old Hammer Way have?
Some of 7291 South Old Hammer Way's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7291 South Old Hammer Way currently offering any rent specials?
7291 South Old Hammer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7291 South Old Hammer Way pet-friendly?
No, 7291 South Old Hammer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7291 South Old Hammer Way offer parking?
Yes, 7291 South Old Hammer Way does offer parking.
Does 7291 South Old Hammer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7291 South Old Hammer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7291 South Old Hammer Way have a pool?
No, 7291 South Old Hammer Way does not have a pool.
Does 7291 South Old Hammer Way have accessible units?
No, 7291 South Old Hammer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7291 South Old Hammer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7291 South Old Hammer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
