Aurora, CO
720 Jamaica St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

720 Jamaica St

720 Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
720 Jamaica St Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Updated Home in Delmar Neighborhood! - Welcome home! This open concept, three bedroom, one bathroom home in the heart of Delmar is sure to steal yours! With gorgeous subway tile, and a great, newly updated kitchen, this has the best of all worlds, just waiting for you to make it your own. With a large backyard, stainless steel appliances, private parking and gleamingly bright hardwood floors, what are you waiting for? Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4588533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Jamaica St have any available units?
720 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Jamaica St have?
Some of 720 Jamaica St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
720 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 720 Jamaica St offer parking?
Yes, 720 Jamaica St offers parking.
Does 720 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 720 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not have units with dishwashers.
