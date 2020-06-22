Amenities
720 Jamaica St Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Updated Home in Delmar Neighborhood! - Welcome home! This open concept, three bedroom, one bathroom home in the heart of Delmar is sure to steal yours! With gorgeous subway tile, and a great, newly updated kitchen, this has the best of all worlds, just waiting for you to make it your own. With a large backyard, stainless steel appliances, private parking and gleamingly bright hardwood floors, what are you waiting for? Call us today to schedule your showing!
(RLNE4588533)