All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 720 Jamaica St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
720 Jamaica St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

720 Jamaica St

720 North Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

720 North Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
720 Jamaica St Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Updated Home in Delmar Neighborhood! - Welcome home! This open concept, three bedroom, one bathroom home in the heart of Delmar is sure to steal yours! With gorgeous subway tile, and a great, newly updated kitchen, this has the best of all worlds, just waiting for you to make it your own. With a large backyard, stainless steel appliances, private parking and gleamingly bright hardwood floors, what are you waiting for? Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4588533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Jamaica St have any available units?
720 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Jamaica St have?
Some of 720 Jamaica St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
720 Jamaica St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 720 Jamaica St offer parking?
Yes, 720 Jamaica St does offer parking.
Does 720 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 720 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Jamaica St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College