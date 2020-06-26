All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

7170 S Wenatchee Way

7170 South Wenatchee Way · No Longer Available
Location

7170 South Wenatchee Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f241db0068 ---- Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath, end-unit condo on ground level - no steps! Open floorplan with plenty of natural light and an east facing, covered patio. All major kitchen appliances included, plus a washer/dryer. Residents will also have a private, detached 1-car garage. Moon Shadow offers great amenities like easy access to parks, community swimming pool, tennis courts, and is conveniently located close to Saddle Rock Golf Course, Southlands Mall, and E-470. Excellent Cherry Creek school district. Don\'t miss out on this unit! Water, sewer and trash included! No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Community Pool Detached One Car Garage Gas Fireplace Stove Washer/Dryer

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7170 S Wenatchee Way have any available units?
7170 S Wenatchee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7170 S Wenatchee Way have?
Some of 7170 S Wenatchee Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7170 S Wenatchee Way currently offering any rent specials?
7170 S Wenatchee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7170 S Wenatchee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7170 S Wenatchee Way is pet friendly.
Does 7170 S Wenatchee Way offer parking?
Yes, 7170 S Wenatchee Way offers parking.
Does 7170 S Wenatchee Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7170 S Wenatchee Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7170 S Wenatchee Way have a pool?
Yes, 7170 S Wenatchee Way has a pool.
Does 7170 S Wenatchee Way have accessible units?
No, 7170 S Wenatchee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7170 S Wenatchee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7170 S Wenatchee Way does not have units with dishwashers.

