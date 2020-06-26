7170 S Wenatchee Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f241db0068 ---- Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath, end-unit condo on ground level - no steps! Open floorplan with plenty of natural light and an east facing, covered patio. All major kitchen appliances included, plus a washer/dryer. Residents will also have a private, detached 1-car garage. Moon Shadow offers great amenities like easy access to parks, community swimming pool, tennis courts, and is conveniently located close to Saddle Rock Golf Course, Southlands Mall, and E-470. Excellent Cherry Creek school district. Don\'t miss out on this unit! Water, sewer and trash included! No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Community Pool Detached One Car Garage Gas Fireplace Stove Washer/Dryer