7150 S. Robertsdale Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Gorgeous newer home available for move-in Oct 1st! Fantastic location only minutes from the Aurora Reservoir...great for running, biking, paddle boarding, exploring and playing on the beach!



Enjoy the spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and 3 car tandem garage. Nearly 2100 finished sq ft plus an additional 900 sq ft in the basement!



Quick access to DTC, Denver International Airport, downtown Denver and located in top rated Cherry Creek School District. Only minutes from the restaurants, retail and shops at Southlands and living here gives you access to the pool and gym at the YMCA at the Lake House.



Dogs and Cats allowed.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management. Schedule your showing today!