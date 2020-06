Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Home - This home will truly amaze you when you walk in. The space, the immaculate care that this house has seen, it will all add together to you feeling right at home. With an outdoor porch, lawn mowing and snow removal taken care of by the HOA, 3 fireplaces, hardwood floors, a formal dining room, a huge finished basement, and a breathtaking master bedroom, you won't want to miss out. Call today to schedule a showing with us!



(RLNE4161809)