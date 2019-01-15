All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

6954 S Fultondale Cir

6954 South Fultondale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6954 South Fultondale Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This gorgeous 5 BDR, 4 Bath is in the heart of Tallyn's Reach and Cherry Creek 5 school district.
On the main level is a gorgeous eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, a family room with a gas fireplace right off to the side, a large living room and dining area and a main floor bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs the master suite is huge with large walk in closets. The 2 other bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Downstairs the basement is finished but still has a large area for storage. There is a full bedroom and another bath along with a family room with surround sound and perfect for your game/ media/ movie room. with the latest technology, wireless sprinkler system, Nest thermostat. Easy to monitor utilities. Off the back are a patio and back deck with a hot tub. The hot tub will have a service contract paid by owners so easy maintenance. The HOA is paid by owners and you get the benefit of all amenities. Close to everything and easy shopping access. Rox Edge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6954 S Fultondale Cir have any available units?
6954 S Fultondale Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6954 S Fultondale Cir have?
Some of 6954 S Fultondale Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6954 S Fultondale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6954 S Fultondale Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6954 S Fultondale Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6954 S Fultondale Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6954 S Fultondale Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6954 S Fultondale Cir offers parking.
Does 6954 S Fultondale Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6954 S Fultondale Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6954 S Fultondale Cir have a pool?
No, 6954 S Fultondale Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6954 S Fultondale Cir have accessible units?
No, 6954 S Fultondale Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6954 S Fultondale Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6954 S Fultondale Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
