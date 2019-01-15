6954 S Fultondale Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This gorgeous 5 BDR, 4 Bath is in the heart of Tallyn's Reach and Cherry Creek 5 school district.

On the main level is a gorgeous eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, a family room with a gas fireplace right off to the side, a large living room and dining area and a main floor bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs the master suite is huge with large walk in closets. The 2 other bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Downstairs the basement is finished but still has a large area for storage. There is a full bedroom and another bath along with a family room with surround sound and perfect for your game/ media/ movie room. with the latest technology, wireless sprinkler system, Nest thermostat. Easy to monitor utilities. Off the back are a patio and back deck with a hot tub. The hot tub will have a service contract paid by owners so easy maintenance. The HOA is paid by owners and you get the benefit of all amenities. Close to everything and easy shopping access. Rox Edge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.