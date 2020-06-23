6945 South Netherland Way

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court cats allowed

This stunning 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home in Saddle Rock will welcome you with 6,400 square feet of living space!



The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a unique tile backsplash to match, a built-in a workspace, breakfast nook, and a pantry for extra storage. It has a full living room with a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, a great room with another gorgeous fireplace, an office/study, exercise room, and a finished basement with another stunning, stone fireplace, matching wet bar, and a media room with surround sound! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement.



The downstairs level has Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and one of the bedrooms is a first floor master suite! Parking for the property is a 3 car garage with a custom, built-in storage. Enjoy spending time with your loved ones with access to a community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse!



1 medium dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.