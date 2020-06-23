All apartments in Aurora

6945 South Netherland Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:28 PM

6945 South Netherland Way

6945 South Netherland Way · No Longer Available
Location

6945 South Netherland Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
This stunning 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home in Saddle Rock will welcome you with 6,400 square feet of living space!

The immaculate kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a unique tile backsplash to match, a built-in a workspace, breakfast nook, and a pantry for extra storage. It has a full living room with a beautiful fireplace and vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, a great room with another gorgeous fireplace, an office/study, exercise room, and a finished basement with another stunning, stone fireplace, matching wet bar, and a media room with surround sound! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement.

The downstairs level has Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and one of the bedrooms is a first floor master suite! Parking for the property is a 3 car garage with a custom, built-in storage. Enjoy spending time with your loved ones with access to a community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse!

1 medium dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 South Netherland Way have any available units?
6945 South Netherland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 South Netherland Way have?
Some of 6945 South Netherland Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 South Netherland Way currently offering any rent specials?
6945 South Netherland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 South Netherland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 South Netherland Way is pet friendly.
Does 6945 South Netherland Way offer parking?
Yes, 6945 South Netherland Way offers parking.
Does 6945 South Netherland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 South Netherland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 South Netherland Way have a pool?
Yes, 6945 South Netherland Way has a pool.
Does 6945 South Netherland Way have accessible units?
No, 6945 South Netherland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 South Netherland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6945 South Netherland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
