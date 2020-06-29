All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 6808 S. Riverwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
6808 S. Riverwood Way
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

6808 S. Riverwood Way

6808 South Riverwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6808 South Riverwood Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Best of the best! Over 2400 sq ft and tons of upgrades! - This house is a must see!

The kitchen is a dream! Flat top cook stove, double oven, and an inlaid sink in the island all combine to make a great kitchen.
This home is roomy and bright! The HUGE family room is perfect for entertaining. You can sit around the cozy gas fireplace.

There is a main floor study, just off the entry. The main floor laundry room makes this chore easier!

Upstairs, you will be pleased to see that the master suite is huge! The large windows let in tons of natural light. A large closet, attractive 5 piece bath, vaulted ceilings, and more than enough floor space make this a room to remember!

The home also has a walkout basement.
Max of one pet allowed, max of 25 pounds, with additional $100 deposit

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.

(RLNE5153604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 S. Riverwood Way have any available units?
6808 S. Riverwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6808 S. Riverwood Way have?
Some of 6808 S. Riverwood Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 S. Riverwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
6808 S. Riverwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 S. Riverwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6808 S. Riverwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 6808 S. Riverwood Way offer parking?
No, 6808 S. Riverwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 6808 S. Riverwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6808 S. Riverwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 S. Riverwood Way have a pool?
No, 6808 S. Riverwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 6808 S. Riverwood Way have accessible units?
No, 6808 S. Riverwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 S. Riverwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6808 S. Riverwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College