6808 S. Riverwood Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Best of the best! Over 2400 sq ft and tons of upgrades! - This house is a must see!



The kitchen is a dream! Flat top cook stove, double oven, and an inlaid sink in the island all combine to make a great kitchen.

This home is roomy and bright! The HUGE family room is perfect for entertaining. You can sit around the cozy gas fireplace.



There is a main floor study, just off the entry. The main floor laundry room makes this chore easier!



Upstairs, you will be pleased to see that the master suite is huge! The large windows let in tons of natural light. A large closet, attractive 5 piece bath, vaulted ceilings, and more than enough floor space make this a room to remember!



The home also has a walkout basement.

Max of one pet allowed, max of 25 pounds, with additional $100 deposit



Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.



(RLNE5153604)