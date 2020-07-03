All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

671 S. Fairplay St-E

671 South Fairplay Street · No Longer Available
Location

671 South Fairplay Street, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e97e4f005f ---- Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Large kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave, as well as a separate dining area. Community amenities include a clubhouse lounge, and outdoor wading pool. You're near Aurora&rsquo;s City Center, walking distance to a Light Rail Station and close to I-225 and Alameda Ave. It's quick and easy access to the Fitzsimons Medical Campus, Denver International Airport, downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Cherry Creek. Village at City Center Townhomes are located just seconds from I-225 and Alameda Ave., so getting where you need to go is quick and easy. Denver International Airport, downtown, DTC and Cherry Creek are just short drives away. You can stroll on over to Starbucks, or choose from over 25 eateries and watering holes within just a couple of blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 S. Fairplay St-E have any available units?
671 S. Fairplay St-E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 S. Fairplay St-E have?
Some of 671 S. Fairplay St-E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 S. Fairplay St-E currently offering any rent specials?
671 S. Fairplay St-E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 S. Fairplay St-E pet-friendly?
No, 671 S. Fairplay St-E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 671 S. Fairplay St-E offer parking?
Yes, 671 S. Fairplay St-E offers parking.
Does 671 S. Fairplay St-E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 S. Fairplay St-E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 S. Fairplay St-E have a pool?
Yes, 671 S. Fairplay St-E has a pool.
Does 671 S. Fairplay St-E have accessible units?
No, 671 S. Fairplay St-E does not have accessible units.
Does 671 S. Fairplay St-E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 S. Fairplay St-E has units with dishwashers.

