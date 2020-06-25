Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

649 Nucla Way is a single family residence located in Aurora, CO 80011. Built in 1977, this property features 3 bedrooms and 1 non-conforming bedroom in the basement. 2.5 bathrooms. 7,144 sq ft lot, and 1,547 sq ft of living space. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, updated bathrooms with new tile. A finished basement a large of amount of space to entertain. The home also comes with a Nest thermostat and a ring doorbell.



Nearby schools include William Smith High School, Laredo Elementary School and Community College of Aurora - CentreTech Campus. Anshutz medical center and Buckley Air Force Base, Denver International Airport, Beck Recreational Center are nearby. With close proximity to I-225 and I-70



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



(RLNE4860896)