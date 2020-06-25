All apartments in Aurora
649 Nucla Way

649 Nucla Way · No Longer Available
Location

649 Nucla Way, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
649 Nucla Way is a single family residence located in Aurora, CO 80011. Built in 1977, this property features 3 bedrooms and 1 non-conforming bedroom in the basement. 2.5 bathrooms. 7,144 sq ft lot, and 1,547 sq ft of living space. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, updated bathrooms with new tile. A finished basement a large of amount of space to entertain. The home also comes with a Nest thermostat and a ring doorbell.

Nearby schools include William Smith High School, Laredo Elementary School and Community College of Aurora - CentreTech Campus. Anshutz medical center and Buckley Air Force Base, Denver International Airport, Beck Recreational Center are nearby. With close proximity to I-225 and I-70

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

(RLNE4860896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Nucla Way have any available units?
649 Nucla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Nucla Way have?
Some of 649 Nucla Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Nucla Way currently offering any rent specials?
649 Nucla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Nucla Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Nucla Way is pet friendly.
Does 649 Nucla Way offer parking?
Yes, 649 Nucla Way offers parking.
Does 649 Nucla Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Nucla Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Nucla Way have a pool?
No, 649 Nucla Way does not have a pool.
Does 649 Nucla Way have accessible units?
No, 649 Nucla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Nucla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Nucla Way has units with dishwashers.
