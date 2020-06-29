61 Newark St C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Open House - Friday, 1/17 - 4-6p - Spacious Aurora 2 Bedroom Town Home with Attached Garage - This great townhome in Aurora is in the Highline Villages neighborhood, near Alameda and Peoria, and the Aurora Hills Golf Course. It has easy access to great parks, open space, and the Highline Canal trail as well as a great community swimming pool. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 full and one half bath, and an attached 1 car garage. There's a beautiful yard with gorgeous shade trees. The living room has a cozy fire place and there's an A/C unit for when the weather gets warm. The bedrooms have ceiling fans, there's freshly steam cleaned Stainmaster carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and laminate wood floors on the main level. The kitchen is tiled and has all the appliances you'd expect, including a dishwasher. There's also a washer and dryer in the unit. The townhome is conveniently located within a half mile of a grocery store, and public transportation is not far - this charming home has so much to offer!



Cats are allowed with an additional deposit.



(RLNE1994633)