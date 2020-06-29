All apartments in Aurora
61 Newark St C

61 Newark St · No Longer Available
Location

61 Newark St, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Open House - Friday, 1/17 - 4-6p - Spacious Aurora 2 Bedroom Town Home with Attached Garage - This great townhome in Aurora is in the Highline Villages neighborhood, near Alameda and Peoria, and the Aurora Hills Golf Course. It has easy access to great parks, open space, and the Highline Canal trail as well as a great community swimming pool. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 full and one half bath, and an attached 1 car garage. There's a beautiful yard with gorgeous shade trees. The living room has a cozy fire place and there's an A/C unit for when the weather gets warm. The bedrooms have ceiling fans, there's freshly steam cleaned Stainmaster carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and laminate wood floors on the main level. The kitchen is tiled and has all the appliances you'd expect, including a dishwasher. There's also a washer and dryer in the unit. The townhome is conveniently located within a half mile of a grocery store, and public transportation is not far - this charming home has so much to offer!

Cats are allowed with an additional deposit.

(RLNE1994633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Newark St C have any available units?
61 Newark St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Newark St C have?
Some of 61 Newark St C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Newark St C currently offering any rent specials?
61 Newark St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Newark St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Newark St C is pet friendly.
Does 61 Newark St C offer parking?
Yes, 61 Newark St C offers parking.
Does 61 Newark St C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Newark St C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Newark St C have a pool?
Yes, 61 Newark St C has a pool.
Does 61 Newark St C have accessible units?
No, 61 Newark St C does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Newark St C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Newark St C has units with dishwashers.

