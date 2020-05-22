609 South Troy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1132780.



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aurora Hills will welcome you with 2,276 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and a pantry, perfect for extra storage! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a wood burning fireplace, a washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard.Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Wheeling Park. Also nearby are Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Waffle House, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1132780.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.