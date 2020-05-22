All apartments in Aurora
609 South Troy Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:06 PM

609 South Troy Street

609 South Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 South Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1132780.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aurora Hills will welcome you with 2,276 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and a pantry, perfect for extra storage! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a wood burning fireplace, a washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing in the fenced yard.Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Wheeling Park. Also nearby are Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Waffle House, Town Center at Aurora, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1132780.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 South Troy Street have any available units?
609 South Troy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 South Troy Street have?
Some of 609 South Troy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 South Troy Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 South Troy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 South Troy Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 South Troy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 609 South Troy Street offer parking?
No, 609 South Troy Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 South Troy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 South Troy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 South Troy Street have a pool?
No, 609 South Troy Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 South Troy Street have accessible units?
No, 609 South Troy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 South Troy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 South Troy Street has units with dishwashers.

