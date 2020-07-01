565 N. Kewaunee Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

Beautifully Maintained 4BR/3BA with Gorgeous Kitchen and Open Main Floor with Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout! Minutes to Coveted Vista PEAK Preparatory School! EZ Access to E470, I70 and Buckley AFB! - Welcome to the Peaceful Traditions Neighborhood! Beautifully Maintained 4BR/3BA Home with Gorgeous Kitchen and Open Main Floor with Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout! This 4-Year-Old Home Offers Nearly Endless Open Space with Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Large Island, Custom Cabinets, Pantry, Granite Countertops, Glass Cook-Top & All Upgraded Slate Colored Appliances Including a Double Oven (Convection and Standard)!! Master Bedroom with Master En Suite Bath Featuring Double Vanity, Granite Countertops, Large Stand-Up Shower, & Large Walk-In Closet!! Enjoy Breathtaking Sunset & Mountain Views from your Backyard or Beautiful Colorado Sunrises from your Covered Front Porch! Upper-Level Laundry Room (W/D Hook-ups Only) and Loft! Large Unfinished Basement with Plenty of Room for storage or an exercise area!



Trash/Recycling Service Included! Minutes to Coveted Vista PEAK Preparatory School and Community Clubhouse with Pool.



Vista Peak School District! Minutes to E-470 & Southlands Mall. EZ Access to South Gun Club Road, I-70 & Buckley Air Force Base!



Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Gorgeous Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email me at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



Applicants must have a minimum 640 credit.

No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Dogs Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Dogs Considered with Pet Fee & Pet Rent. No Cats.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



