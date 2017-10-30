All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 539 Racine St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
539 Racine St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

539 Racine St.

539 Racine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Lynn Knoll
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

539 Racine Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Lynn Knoll

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Race your way to Racine! 4 bed 3 bath home** - Classic ranch style home with great curb appeal and a finished basement! Spread out in the homes open living room, 3 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms, add a beautiful fenced in back yard and you'll have plenty of room to grow & play! Enjoy the convenience of your own laundry room and the homes large 2 car garage. Enjoy a well maintained yard with mature trees and a secluded, fenced backyard, lots of extra storage and spaces throughout. Make the most of your great location with an easy commute to I-225 & DIA, tons of shopping and dinning only minutes away.!

CALL US TODAY AND COME SEE YOUR NEW HOME!!!!

Additional Lease Terms:
* Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
* DOGS WELCOME (additional fees apply)
*12 month lease
*Resident must maintain renters insurance.
*Tenants pays ALL Utilities
*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background check

(RLNE4730507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Racine St. have any available units?
539 Racine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 Racine St. have?
Some of 539 Racine St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Racine St. currently offering any rent specials?
539 Racine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Racine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Racine St. is pet friendly.
Does 539 Racine St. offer parking?
Yes, 539 Racine St. offers parking.
Does 539 Racine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Racine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Racine St. have a pool?
No, 539 Racine St. does not have a pool.
Does 539 Racine St. have accessible units?
No, 539 Racine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Racine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Racine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College