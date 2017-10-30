539 Racine St.

Amenities

**Race your way to Racine! 4 bed 3 bath home** - Classic ranch style home with great curb appeal and a finished basement! Spread out in the homes open living room, 3 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms, add a beautiful fenced in back yard and you'll have plenty of room to grow & play! Enjoy the convenience of your own laundry room and the homes large 2 car garage. Enjoy a well maintained yard with mature trees and a secluded, fenced backyard, lots of extra storage and spaces throughout. Make the most of your great location with an easy commute to I-225 & DIA, tons of shopping and dinning only minutes away.!



Additional Lease Terms:

* Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

* DOGS WELCOME (additional fees apply)

*12 month lease

*Resident must maintain renters insurance.

*Tenants pays ALL Utilities

*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background check



(RLNE4730507)