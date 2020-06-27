All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:54 PM

5236 South Haleyville Way

5236 South Haleyville Way · No Longer Available
Location

5236 South Haleyville Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Fantastic 4BD + study, 3.5BA Tollgate Crossing home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Walking distance to community pool and new Infinity Middle School. Sorry, no pets. Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bLLjexNdJ9x. Welcome home to a spacious two-story home in South Aurora's Tollgate Crossing community! This spacious floor plan features a combined living and dining room open to the upstairs, a kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a double oven, a large island and granite counters, with access out back through the eating nook! Off the kitchen is a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and media nook! The main floor also features a study, the laundry room which includes the washer and dryer, plus a powder room! The expansive master bedroom features a spectacular and massive 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet! One guest bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, and the other two upstairs guest bedrooms have a Jack 'n Jill bathroom with separate vanities in each room! Clothes washer and dryer included! Trash service and community pool are included! Close access to E470, shopping, schools, Buckley AFB - wow! Don't miss out on this lovely two-story gem, and welcome home!

* 650 FICO score for all applicants
* No smoking or marijuana
* Service animal application (no fee) @ https://app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: $250, due upon move-in
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 South Haleyville Way have any available units?
5236 South Haleyville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 South Haleyville Way have?
Some of 5236 South Haleyville Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 South Haleyville Way currently offering any rent specials?
5236 South Haleyville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 South Haleyville Way pet-friendly?
No, 5236 South Haleyville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 5236 South Haleyville Way offer parking?
No, 5236 South Haleyville Way does not offer parking.
Does 5236 South Haleyville Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 South Haleyville Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 South Haleyville Way have a pool?
Yes, 5236 South Haleyville Way has a pool.
Does 5236 South Haleyville Way have accessible units?
No, 5236 South Haleyville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 South Haleyville Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5236 South Haleyville Way does not have units with dishwashers.
