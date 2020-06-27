5236 South Haleyville Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Fantastic 4BD + study, 3.5BA Tollgate Crossing home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Walking distance to community pool and new Infinity Middle School. Sorry, no pets. Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bLLjexNdJ9x. Welcome home to a spacious two-story home in South Aurora's Tollgate Crossing community! This spacious floor plan features a combined living and dining room open to the upstairs, a kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including a double oven, a large island and granite counters, with access out back through the eating nook! Off the kitchen is a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and media nook! The main floor also features a study, the laundry room which includes the washer and dryer, plus a powder room! The expansive master bedroom features a spectacular and massive 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet! One guest bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, and the other two upstairs guest bedrooms have a Jack 'n Jill bathroom with separate vanities in each room! Clothes washer and dryer included! Trash service and community pool are included! Close access to E470, shopping, schools, Buckley AFB - wow! Don't miss out on this lovely two-story gem, and welcome home!



* 650 FICO score for all applicants

* No smoking or marijuana

* Service animal application (no fee) @ https://app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Fee: $250, due upon move-in

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change