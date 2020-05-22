467 S Memphis Way Apt 17

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Very spacious studio with 1 bathroom that has a shower and bath tub, a fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, Lots of storage in this home including a Large walk in closet with plenty of shelving and racks, a coat closet in the hallway, as well as another wide closet in the entrance with shelving and racks for more storage. Located on the third floor with vaulted ceilings, a private balcony, light and fan fixture in the main living room, Cherry wood flooring, new laminate flooring in bathroom, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, and lots of natural light that flows through out the unit. Great location and nearby The Town Center of Aurora with many parks and biking/hiking trails nearby, the large Delaney Farm Park with East Toll Gate Creek and a disc gold course attached just a walk away as well. 5 minute drive to the highway and for public transportation there is a bus stop near by and light rail station less than a mile away. A variety of diverse restaurants in the area all around as well.