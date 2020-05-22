All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
467 S Memphis Way Apt 17
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

467 S Memphis Way Apt 17

467 South Memphis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Centretech
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

467 South Memphis Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Very spacious studio with 1 bathroom that has a shower and bath tub, a fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, Lots of storage in this home including a Large walk in closet with plenty of shelving and racks, a coat closet in the hallway, as well as another wide closet in the entrance with shelving and racks for more storage. Located on the third floor with vaulted ceilings, a private balcony, light and fan fixture in the main living room, Cherry wood flooring, new laminate flooring in bathroom, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, and lots of natural light that flows through out the unit. Great location and nearby The Town Center of Aurora with many parks and biking/hiking trails nearby, the large Delaney Farm Park with East Toll Gate Creek and a disc gold course attached just a walk away as well. 5 minute drive to the highway and for public transportation there is a bus stop near by and light rail station less than a mile away. A variety of diverse restaurants in the area all around as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 have any available units?
467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 have?
Some of 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 currently offering any rent specials?
467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 is pet friendly.
Does 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 offer parking?
No, 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 does not offer parking.
Does 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 have a pool?
Yes, 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 has a pool.
Does 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 have accessible units?
No, 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 S Memphis Way Apt 17 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College