4552 S. Crystal Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning guest parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4825dc50aa ---- This unit is in great condition and ready for move in at Crown Point. Excellent location to access freeways. It is a tri level, with a fenced back patio. 1 reserved parking spot with plenty of guest parking. Basement with washer and dryer. Nice living space with plenty of room. No smoking, renters insurance required. Best value for your dollar. sorry, no section 8. Brand New Carpet Central Heat & Air Community Pool New Paint Parking Tri Level