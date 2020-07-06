All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

4552 S. Crystal Way

4552 South Crystal Way · No Longer Available
Location

4552 South Crystal Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4825dc50aa ---- This unit is in great condition and ready for move in at Crown Point. Excellent location to access freeways. It is a tri level, with a fenced back patio. 1 reserved parking spot with plenty of guest parking. Basement with washer and dryer. Nice living space with plenty of room. No smoking, renters insurance required. Best value for your dollar. sorry, no section 8. Brand New Carpet Central Heat & Air Community Pool New Paint Parking Tri Level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 S. Crystal Way have any available units?
4552 S. Crystal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 S. Crystal Way have?
Some of 4552 S. Crystal Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 S. Crystal Way currently offering any rent specials?
4552 S. Crystal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 S. Crystal Way pet-friendly?
No, 4552 S. Crystal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4552 S. Crystal Way offer parking?
Yes, 4552 S. Crystal Way offers parking.
Does 4552 S. Crystal Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 S. Crystal Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 S. Crystal Way have a pool?
Yes, 4552 S. Crystal Way has a pool.
Does 4552 S. Crystal Way have accessible units?
No, 4552 S. Crystal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 S. Crystal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4552 S. Crystal Way does not have units with dishwashers.

