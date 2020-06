Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Nice 2 bedroom and 2 story townhome, the kitchen and living room are located on the main floor with a secluded living quarters upstairs.

Fireplace. A/c. Back fenced yard. Right next to Alameda road with easy access to I-225. A variety of food options are right around the corner.