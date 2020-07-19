Amenities

4505 South Pagosa Circle Available 03/03/20 Charming Two-Bedroom Home Near Quincy Reservoir - This charming two-bedroom home has hardwood floors throughout and lots of natural light. There are two bedrooms in this home with ceiling fans and spacious closets, and one bathroom off the hall for both bedrooms. The bathroom has tile floors, a tile shower and a vanity with tile back-splash. This home boasts a fully fenced backyard and a one car garage.



Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, snow removal and landscaping. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great neighborhood with easy access to shopping and dining.



Showings are available Monday-Friday and with at least 24-hour notice. Please call/text/email to schedule your personal showing.



