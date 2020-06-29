4425 South Carson Way - 1

Amenities
Freshly remodeled town-home in a friendly community!
- Remodeled with style; modern but neutral finishes will compliment almost any furniture!
- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Brand new hardwood style flooring throughout!
- Fresh paint gives the whole property a brand-new look!
- Vaulted Ceilings!
- New Carpet!
- Finished basement: 1 extra conforming bedroom (or game room), Spacious Laundry room (Washer and Dryer included), and a full bathroom, makes this a great separate living area.
- Loft provides even more space for a great second living area, or perhaps an office!
- Master Bedroom features a walk-in-closet along with its own attached bathroom.
- Attached 2 car garage!
- Great location with quick highway access to all of Denver Metro, and walking distance to Cherry Creek State Park