4425 South Carson Way - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly remodeled town-home in a friendly community!



VISIT VESTRA-PM.COM FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR



- Remodeled with style; modern but neutral finishes will compliment almost any furniture!



- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

- Brand new hardwood style flooring throughout!



- Fresh paint gives the whole property a brand-new look!

- Vaulted Ceilings!



- New Carpet!



- Finished basement: 1 extra conforming bedroom (or game room), Spacious Laundry room (Washer and Dryer included), and a full bathroom, makes this a great separate living area.



- Loft provides even more space for a great second living area, or perhaps an office!



- Master Bedroom features a walk-in-closet along with its own attached bathroom.



- Attached 2 car garage!



- Great location with quick highway access to all of Denver Metro, and walking distance to Cherry Creek State Park