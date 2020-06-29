All apartments in Aurora
4425 South Carson Way - 1
4425 South Carson Way - 1

4425 South Carson Way · No Longer Available
Location

4425 South Carson Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly remodeled town-home in a friendly community!

VISIT VESTRA-PM.COM FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR

- Remodeled with style; modern but neutral finishes will compliment almost any furniture!

- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Brand new hardwood style flooring throughout!

- Fresh paint gives the whole property a brand-new look!
- Vaulted Ceilings!

- New Carpet!

- Finished basement: 1 extra conforming bedroom (or game room), Spacious Laundry room (Washer and Dryer included), and a full bathroom, makes this a great separate living area.

- Loft provides even more space for a great second living area, or perhaps an office!

- Master Bedroom features a walk-in-closet along with its own attached bathroom.

- Attached 2 car garage!

- Great location with quick highway access to all of Denver Metro, and walking distance to Cherry Creek State Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 South Carson Way - 1 have any available units?
4425 South Carson Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 South Carson Way - 1 have?
Some of 4425 South Carson Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 South Carson Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4425 South Carson Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 South Carson Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4425 South Carson Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4425 South Carson Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4425 South Carson Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 4425 South Carson Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 South Carson Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 South Carson Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 4425 South Carson Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4425 South Carson Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4425 South Carson Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 South Carson Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 South Carson Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

