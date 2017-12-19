All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

4313 S. Andes Way #102

4313 South Andes Way · No Longer Available
Location

4313 South Andes Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Condo in Lake Pointe Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Perfect little condo located on the ground floor for easy access. Recent upgrades include a bathroom remodel and the addition of a walk in cedar closet. Wood burning fireplace, covered patio off living room, new full size washer/dryer, one assigned parking space out front of unit and community pool and tennis courts. Pool is steps away from unit. Nearby parks include Quincy Reservoir, Horizon Park, and Cherry Creek State Park. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants and bars. No smoking, No pets. Bonus 1 detached garage space!!! Tenant responsible for Gas & Electric in addition to rent. Parking Space #22.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3272028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 S. Andes Way #102 have any available units?
4313 S. Andes Way #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 S. Andes Way #102 have?
Some of 4313 S. Andes Way #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 S. Andes Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
4313 S. Andes Way #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 S. Andes Way #102 pet-friendly?
No, 4313 S. Andes Way #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4313 S. Andes Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 4313 S. Andes Way #102 offers parking.
Does 4313 S. Andes Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 S. Andes Way #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 S. Andes Way #102 have a pool?
Yes, 4313 S. Andes Way #102 has a pool.
Does 4313 S. Andes Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 4313 S. Andes Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 S. Andes Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 S. Andes Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
