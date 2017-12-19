4313 S. Andes Way #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely Condo in Lake Pointe Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Perfect little condo located on the ground floor for easy access. Recent upgrades include a bathroom remodel and the addition of a walk in cedar closet. Wood burning fireplace, covered patio off living room, new full size washer/dryer, one assigned parking space out front of unit and community pool and tennis courts. Pool is steps away from unit. Nearby parks include Quincy Reservoir, Horizon Park, and Cherry Creek State Park. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants and bars. No smoking, No pets. Bonus 1 detached garage space!!! Tenant responsible for Gas & Electric in addition to rent. Parking Space #22.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3272028)