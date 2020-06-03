4247 South Richfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This stunning townhouse is the perfect place to call home. This home has vaulted ceilings, Stone Fireplace and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There are 2 decks and a private covered patio off the master bedroom. There are two bedrooms on the upper level and 2 on the lower level. There are also 2 bathrooms, one on each level. There is a lower level walkout finished basement. This home is a close walk to Quincy Reservoir and nearby to shopping. Located in the desirable Cherry Creek school district. The home is located near Buckley and Quincy in the Chaparral Subdivision, the local schools are Cimarron, Horizon Middle, and Smoky Hill High School. All are excellent schools in the CC system.



Central Air conditioning and a full-sized washer and dryer are included. There is a reserved parking space and plenty of parking in the immediate area. You will really love the large lower level master suite with a huge closet and lots of storage. An excellent opportunity.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 reserved parking spot

Basement - Finished

School District - Cherry Creek



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

