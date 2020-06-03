All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4247 South Richfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4247 South Richfield Way
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

4247 South Richfield Way

4247 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4247 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning townhouse is the perfect place to call home. This home has vaulted ceilings, Stone Fireplace and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There are 2 decks and a private covered patio off the master bedroom. There are two bedrooms on the upper level and 2 on the lower level. There are also 2 bathrooms, one on each level. There is a lower level walkout finished basement. This home is a close walk to Quincy Reservoir and nearby to shopping. Located in the desirable Cherry Creek school district. The home is located near Buckley and Quincy in the Chaparral Subdivision, the local schools are Cimarron, Horizon Middle, and Smoky Hill High School. All are excellent schools in the CC system.

Central Air conditioning and a full-sized washer and dryer are included. There is a reserved parking space and plenty of parking in the immediate area. You will really love the large lower level master suite with a huge closet and lots of storage. An excellent opportunity.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 reserved parking spot
Basement - Finished
School District - Cherry Creek

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 South Richfield Way have any available units?
4247 South Richfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4247 South Richfield Way have?
Some of 4247 South Richfield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 South Richfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
4247 South Richfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 South Richfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 4247 South Richfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4247 South Richfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 4247 South Richfield Way offers parking.
Does 4247 South Richfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4247 South Richfield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 South Richfield Way have a pool?
No, 4247 South Richfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 4247 South Richfield Way have accessible units?
No, 4247 South Richfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 South Richfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4247 South Richfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College