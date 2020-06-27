4118 S. Lewiston Circle

Amenities

2+ Single Family Home In Aurora With 2 Car Garage!! - 4118 South Lewiston Circle is a spacious single family home. The home features large living room with vaulted ceilings wood burning fire place, two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen Includes, range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and eat in space.

The finished basement features a large family room, office space, additional room, bathroom and laundry room with hookups for a full size washer/dryer. The yard has a mature landscape, patio and deck great for entertaining, two car garage and fenced backyard.



The property is available for occupancy September and rents for $1895.00 per month with a $1800.00 deposit (with approved credit).

You must gross 3x's the amount of rent, no evictions or recent bankruptcies. $40 application fee for each person 18 yrs and older.

Please no pets.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



