All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4118 S. Lewiston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4118 S. Lewiston Circle
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

4118 S. Lewiston Circle

4118 South Lewiston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4118 South Lewiston Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2+ Single Family Home In Aurora With 2 Car Garage!! - 4118 South Lewiston Circle is a spacious single family home. The home features large living room with vaulted ceilings wood burning fire place, two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen Includes, range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and eat in space.
The finished basement features a large family room, office space, additional room, bathroom and laundry room with hookups for a full size washer/dryer. The yard has a mature landscape, patio and deck great for entertaining, two car garage and fenced backyard.

The property is available for occupancy September and rents for $1895.00 per month with a $1800.00 deposit (with approved credit).
You must gross 3x's the amount of rent, no evictions or recent bankruptcies. $40 application fee for each person 18 yrs and older.
Please no pets.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4440712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 S. Lewiston Circle have any available units?
4118 S. Lewiston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 S. Lewiston Circle have?
Some of 4118 S. Lewiston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 S. Lewiston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4118 S. Lewiston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 S. Lewiston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4118 S. Lewiston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4118 S. Lewiston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4118 S. Lewiston Circle offers parking.
Does 4118 S. Lewiston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4118 S. Lewiston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 S. Lewiston Circle have a pool?
No, 4118 S. Lewiston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4118 S. Lewiston Circle have accessible units?
No, 4118 S. Lewiston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 S. Lewiston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 S. Lewiston Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College