Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

3921 South Pagosa Street

Location

3921 South Pagosa Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Cherry Creek! Wonderful bi-Level home is located in the Cherry Creek School district, close to bus stop that is easy access to the lite rail, within walking distance to the grocery store, restaurants, Target, Lowe's and a gym. Recently remodeled inside including flooring in the living room and stairs as well as both bathrooms. Large backyard with a dog run, upper and lower deck areas. Quiet neighborhood. Make this wonderful home yours today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 South Pagosa Street have any available units?
3921 South Pagosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 South Pagosa Street have?
Some of 3921 South Pagosa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 South Pagosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3921 South Pagosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 South Pagosa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 South Pagosa Street is pet friendly.
Does 3921 South Pagosa Street offer parking?
No, 3921 South Pagosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 3921 South Pagosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 South Pagosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 South Pagosa Street have a pool?
No, 3921 South Pagosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3921 South Pagosa Street have accessible units?
No, 3921 South Pagosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 South Pagosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 South Pagosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
