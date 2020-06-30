All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3872 S Fraser St Apt O05
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:51 AM

3872 S Fraser St Apt O05

3872 South Fraser Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3872 South Fraser Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*****AVAILABLE JANUARY 3RD!!*****

Spacious Condo with 1 bed/ 1 bath! Brand new carpet and paint throughout!

1 assigned carport spot
Full sized Washer and Dryer included!
Enclosed Balcony with views!
NO Section 8
Will consider pet with $350 pet deposit.

School District: Cherry Creek 5
Elementary- Independence
Middle- Laredo
High- Smoky Hill

For Showings, please call or text Taylor Petrik at 720-548-7298 or email Taylor@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 have any available units?
3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 have?
Some of 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 currently offering any rent specials?
3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 is pet friendly.
Does 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 offer parking?
Yes, 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 offers parking.
Does 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 have a pool?
No, 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 does not have a pool.
Does 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 have accessible units?
No, 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3872 S Fraser St Apt O05 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College