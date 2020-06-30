3872 S Fraser St Apt O05

Amenities
*****AVAILABLE JANUARY 3RD!!*****
Spacious Condo with 1 bed/ 1 bath! Brand new carpet and paint throughout!
1 assigned carport spot
Full sized Washer and Dryer included!
Enclosed Balcony with views!
NO Section 8
Will consider pet with $350 pet deposit.
School District: Cherry Creek 5
Elementary- Independence
Middle- Laredo
High- Smoky Hill
For Showings, please call or text Taylor Petrik at 720-548-7298 or email Taylor@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
