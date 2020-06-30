3872 S Fraser St Apt O05

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*****AVAILABLE JANUARY 3RD!!*****



Spacious Condo with 1 bed/ 1 bath! Brand new carpet and paint throughout!



1 assigned carport spot

Full sized Washer and Dryer included!

Enclosed Balcony with views!

NO Section 8

Will consider pet with $350 pet deposit.



School District: Cherry Creek 5

Elementary- Independence

Middle- Laredo

High- Smoky Hill



For Showings, please call or text Taylor Petrik at 720-548-7298 or email Taylor@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.