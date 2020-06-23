All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:07 PM

3800 South Atchison Way

3800 South Atchison Way
Location

3800 South Atchison Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
An excellent remodeled ranch-style town home with finished basement. Spacious four bedroom, three bath, living room, dining room, family room, and an attached two car garage. Beautiful sile stone counter tops in the kitchen. An additional kitchen in the basement and. This exceptional town home also has central air conditioning, newer counter tops throughout. Enjoy this and the amazing mountain views on an over sized deck. 15 minutes to the DTC, close to shopping and wonderful restaurants.Walk to Cherry Creek State Park. Nine Mile station is a mile away. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. For more information please call Heartstone Properties LLC. at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 South Atchison Way have any available units?
3800 South Atchison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 South Atchison Way have?
Some of 3800 South Atchison Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 South Atchison Way currently offering any rent specials?
3800 South Atchison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 South Atchison Way pet-friendly?
No, 3800 South Atchison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3800 South Atchison Way offer parking?
Yes, 3800 South Atchison Way offers parking.
Does 3800 South Atchison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 South Atchison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 South Atchison Way have a pool?
No, 3800 South Atchison Way does not have a pool.
Does 3800 South Atchison Way have accessible units?
No, 3800 South Atchison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 South Atchison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 South Atchison Way does not have units with dishwashers.

