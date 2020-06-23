3800 South Atchison Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking garage internet access

An excellent remodeled ranch-style town home with finished basement. Spacious four bedroom, three bath, living room, dining room, family room, and an attached two car garage. Beautiful sile stone counter tops in the kitchen. An additional kitchen in the basement and. This exceptional town home also has central air conditioning, newer counter tops throughout. Enjoy this and the amazing mountain views on an over sized deck. 15 minutes to the DTC, close to shopping and wonderful restaurants.Walk to Cherry Creek State Park. Nine Mile station is a mile away. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. For more information please call Heartstone Properties LLC. at (303) 796-1248 ext 103