Aurora, CO
373 Geneva St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 12:13 AM

373 Geneva St

373 North Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Location

373 North Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Section 8 apartment available for move in APRIL 10TH!!! Nice 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with 900 sq feet of living space. The apartment is clean and bright and gets a lot of natural sunlight with its large picture windows.

The apartment is located in a quiet and private location west of Havana and 3rd Avenue in Aurora. It is walking distance from Concorde College, Aurora Academy, the Mira Vista golf course, Del Mar public pool, Lowry East Park, running paths, restaurants, shopping and bus stops.

Washer and Dryer in the apartment. Water, trash, sewer and common maintenance included. Near multiple bus lines. No Pets allowed. Give me a call for a showing! $1425 per Month, $1300 Deposit. (payable over 3 months if need be). Pictures may not be of actual unit but similar in nature.  Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Managment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Geneva St have any available units?
373 Geneva St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 373 Geneva St currently offering any rent specials?
373 Geneva St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Geneva St pet-friendly?
No, 373 Geneva St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 373 Geneva St offer parking?
No, 373 Geneva St does not offer parking.
Does 373 Geneva St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Geneva St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Geneva St have a pool?
Yes, 373 Geneva St has a pool.
Does 373 Geneva St have accessible units?
No, 373 Geneva St does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Geneva St have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 Geneva St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Geneva St have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 Geneva St does not have units with air conditioning.

