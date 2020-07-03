373 Geneva St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Section 8 apartment available for move in APRIL 10TH!!! Nice 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with 900 sq feet of living space. The apartment is clean and bright and gets a lot of natural sunlight with its large picture windows.



The apartment is located in a quiet and private location west of Havana and 3rd Avenue in Aurora. It is walking distance from Concorde College, Aurora Academy, the Mira Vista golf course, Del Mar public pool, Lowry East Park, running paths, restaurants, shopping and bus stops.



Washer and Dryer in the apartment. Water, trash, sewer and common maintenance included. Near multiple bus lines. No Pets allowed. Give me a call for a showing! $1425 per Month, $1300 Deposit. (payable over 3 months if need be). Pictures may not be of actual unit but similar in nature. Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Managment.