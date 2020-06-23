All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7

3646 South Granby Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3646 South Granby Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent - Close to Everything - 1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Wood Floors
Fireplace
Washer and Dryer Included
Walk to Shopping
Walk To Library
Close to Cherry Creek State Park

Cal 303-750-2900 ext 1002 to schedule your viewing.

(RLNE5447214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have any available units?
3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 currently offering any rent specials?
3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 pet-friendly?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 offer parking?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not offer parking.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have a pool?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have a pool.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have accessible units?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College