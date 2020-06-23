Rent Calculator
Aurora, CO
/
3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7
3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7
3646 South Granby Way
Location
3646 South Granby Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent - Close to Everything - 1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Wood Floors
Fireplace
Washer and Dryer Included
Walk to Shopping
Walk To Library
Close to Cherry Creek State Park
Cal 303-750-2900 ext 1002 to schedule your viewing.
(RLNE5447214)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have any available units?
3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 currently offering any rent specials?
3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 pet-friendly?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 offer parking?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not offer parking.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have a pool?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have a pool.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have accessible units?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3646 S Granby Way Apt K-7 does not have units with air conditioning.
