364 S Ironton St Apt 328

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

Available now! This is a conveniently-located 2-bed, 2-bath condo in Edenbrook Condominiums near Alameda and Havana on S Ironton St. Close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, outdoor recreation, and anything else you could want. The complex backs to The High Line Canal Trail and Expo Park with hiking and biking trails. There is a community clubhouse and swimming pool. The unit has a carport with assigned parking space and is easily accessible from the street. Close to public transportation.



The condo unit has a shared terrace. There are north and south facing windows providing plenty of indirect daylight. There is central AC for the warmer days with forced air heat for cooler days. Sorry, fireplace not for use.



Tenants will be responsible for a flat $125 monthly utility fee to cover water, sewer, trash, and heat. Tenants will set up their own Xcel Energy account. Tenants required to have renter's insurance. Up to 2 medium sized dogs allowed with additional, $200 non-refundable pet fee per dog (40 lbs or less). Sorry, no cats. No smoking.



Please contact agent if interested in the rental. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person tours are not currently authorized to allow for safe social distancing or to comply with public health orders. In-person showings will be after applicant approval. DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. To see a video walkthrough, please visit my YouTube channel, "Brion Fortune". All occupants over the age of 18 will have to apply. Requirements for applicants are as follows: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property; combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; no criminal record; no prior evictions; considering credit scores above 650. Occupancy laws considered.



Not responsible for information provided on third-party sites. This property is managed by All Properties LLC and only agents of All Properties LLC will show it or respond to inquiries.



Video walkthrough link: https://youtu.be/hOhixXOkiF0