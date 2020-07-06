All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
364 S Ironton St Apt 328
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM

364 S Ironton St Apt 328

364 South Ironton Street · No Longer Available
Location

364 South Ironton Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Available now! This is a conveniently-located 2-bed, 2-bath condo in Edenbrook Condominiums near Alameda and Havana on S Ironton St. Close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, outdoor recreation, and anything else you could want. The complex backs to The High Line Canal Trail and Expo Park with hiking and biking trails. There is a community clubhouse and swimming pool. The unit has a carport with assigned parking space and is easily accessible from the street. Close to public transportation.

The condo unit has a shared terrace. There are north and south facing windows providing plenty of indirect daylight. There is central AC for the warmer days with forced air heat for cooler days. Sorry, fireplace not for use.

Tenants will be responsible for a flat $125 monthly utility fee to cover water, sewer, trash, and heat. Tenants will set up their own Xcel Energy account. Tenants required to have renter's insurance. Up to 2 medium sized dogs allowed with additional, $200 non-refundable pet fee per dog (40 lbs or less). Sorry, no cats. No smoking.

Please contact agent if interested in the rental. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person tours are not currently authorized to allow for safe social distancing or to comply with public health orders. In-person showings will be after applicant approval. DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. To see a video walkthrough, please visit my YouTube channel, "Brion Fortune". All occupants over the age of 18 will have to apply. Requirements for applicants are as follows: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property; combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; no criminal record; no prior evictions; considering credit scores above 650. Occupancy laws considered.

Not responsible for information provided on third-party sites. This property is managed by All Properties LLC and only agents of All Properties LLC will show it or respond to inquiries.

Video walkthrough link: https://youtu.be/hOhixXOkiF0

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 have any available units?
364 S Ironton St Apt 328 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 have?
Some of 364 S Ironton St Apt 328's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 currently offering any rent specials?
364 S Ironton St Apt 328 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 is pet friendly.
Does 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 offer parking?
Yes, 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 offers parking.
Does 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 have a pool?
Yes, 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 has a pool.
Does 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 have accessible units?
No, 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 does not have accessible units.
Does 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 S Ironton St Apt 328 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
