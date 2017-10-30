349 S Kalispell Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

This spacious two bedroom townhome is perfect for those looking to have a little extra room. Nearly 2,000 Sq.Ft. of space ensures the tenant(s) will always be provided with a sense of privacy.



- Attached garage

- Private deck

- Bar top dining

- Large windows

- Expanded master closet

- Washer & dryer in unit



$45 App fee

$1000 Security deposit

Tenant pays gas & electric

One cat or dog (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent (breed restrictions apply)



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Thanks for viewing!



