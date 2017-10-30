349 S Kalispell Way

Amenities
This spacious two bedroom townhome is perfect for those looking to have a little extra room. Nearly 2,000 Sq.Ft. of space ensures the tenant(s) will always be provided with a sense of privacy.
- Attached garage
- Private deck
- Bar top dining
- Large windows
- Expanded master closet
- Washer & dryer in unit
$45 App fee
$1000 Security deposit
Tenant pays gas & electric
One cat or dog (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent (breed restrictions apply)
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300