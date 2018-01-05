All apartments in Aurora
3388 South Biscay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3388 South Biscay Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Apartment Amenities

FREE Attached Two-Car Garage
Brand New Two Bedroom Townhome
Quartz Counter-tops Featured in Kitchen & Bathroom(s)
Spacious Laundry Room with Full-Size Washer & Dryer
Full-Suite of Stainless Steel Appliances
Private Entrance

Self-tour this unit today! copy and paste the following link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1009892
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3388 South Biscay Way have any available units?
3388 South Biscay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3388 South Biscay Way have?
Some of 3388 South Biscay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3388 South Biscay Way currently offering any rent specials?
3388 South Biscay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3388 South Biscay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3388 South Biscay Way is pet friendly.
Does 3388 South Biscay Way offer parking?
Yes, 3388 South Biscay Way offers parking.
Does 3388 South Biscay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3388 South Biscay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3388 South Biscay Way have a pool?
No, 3388 South Biscay Way does not have a pool.
Does 3388 South Biscay Way have accessible units?
No, 3388 South Biscay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3388 South Biscay Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3388 South Biscay Way does not have units with dishwashers.
