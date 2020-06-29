All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3379 S Ensenada Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3379 S Ensenada Way
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM

3379 S Ensenada Way

3379 South Ensenada Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3379 South Ensenada Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom and 3 bathroom tri-level home located in a cul-de-sac. The beautiful remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops and a large picture window overlooking the generous backyard. Living space includes gas fireplace and a bay window that floods the living and dining room with tons of light. Large deck in the very spacious backyard. Located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek Schools District. Located just around the corner from Seven Hills Park. A variety of food options are available just a few minutes drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3379 S Ensenada Way have any available units?
3379 S Ensenada Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3379 S Ensenada Way have?
Some of 3379 S Ensenada Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3379 S Ensenada Way currently offering any rent specials?
3379 S Ensenada Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3379 S Ensenada Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3379 S Ensenada Way is pet friendly.
Does 3379 S Ensenada Way offer parking?
Yes, 3379 S Ensenada Way offers parking.
Does 3379 S Ensenada Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3379 S Ensenada Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3379 S Ensenada Way have a pool?
No, 3379 S Ensenada Way does not have a pool.
Does 3379 S Ensenada Way have accessible units?
No, 3379 S Ensenada Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3379 S Ensenada Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3379 S Ensenada Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College