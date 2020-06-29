3379 S Ensenada Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom and 3 bathroom tri-level home located in a cul-de-sac. The beautiful remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops and a large picture window overlooking the generous backyard. Living space includes gas fireplace and a bay window that floods the living and dining room with tons of light. Large deck in the very spacious backyard. Located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek Schools District. Located just around the corner from Seven Hills Park. A variety of food options are available just a few minutes drive away.