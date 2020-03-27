336 s Memphis way G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Unit G Available 01/05/19 A beautifully remodeled townhome 2 bd 1 bh - Property Id: 89913



A beautifully remodeled townhome! You are welcomed into the home by new wood floors through the entry and into the large, open dining room/living room combo where you will find a lovely fireplace. Brand new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops, and tile flooring in the kitchen, which opens to the dining room/living room giving the main level a very open feel. Upstairs you will find new carpet and paint in the two bedrooms and a completely updated full bathroom. This townhome even offers a fenced in patio area off the living room which backs to open space. There are stackable washer/dryer in unit. Renting included HOA - Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Sewer, Snow Removal, Tennis Courts, Trash Removal, Water

Property Id 89913



No Pets Allowed



