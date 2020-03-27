All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

336 s Memphis way G

336 S Memphis Way · No Longer Available
Location

336 S Memphis Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Unit G Available 01/05/19 A beautifully remodeled townhome 2 bd 1 bh - Property Id: 89913

A beautifully remodeled townhome! You are welcomed into the home by new wood floors through the entry and into the large, open dining room/living room combo where you will find a lovely fireplace. Brand new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops, and tile flooring in the kitchen, which opens to the dining room/living room giving the main level a very open feel. Upstairs you will find new carpet and paint in the two bedrooms and a completely updated full bathroom. This townhome even offers a fenced in patio area off the living room which backs to open space. There are stackable washer/dryer in unit. Renting included HOA - Community Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Sewer, Snow Removal, Tennis Courts, Trash Removal, Water
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89913
Property Id 89913

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4562878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 s Memphis way G have any available units?
336 s Memphis way G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 s Memphis way G have?
Some of 336 s Memphis way G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 s Memphis way G currently offering any rent specials?
336 s Memphis way G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 s Memphis way G pet-friendly?
No, 336 s Memphis way G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 336 s Memphis way G offer parking?
No, 336 s Memphis way G does not offer parking.
Does 336 s Memphis way G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 s Memphis way G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 s Memphis way G have a pool?
Yes, 336 s Memphis way G has a pool.
Does 336 s Memphis way G have accessible units?
No, 336 s Memphis way G does not have accessible units.
Does 336 s Memphis way G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 s Memphis way G has units with dishwashers.
