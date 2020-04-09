3323 South Andes Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Spacious Home near many essential amenities - Property Id: 161848



Well maintained Single family home with attached two car garage. Its a three level home with skylight in family room and fully finished walk-out basement and walking distance to grocery stores, banks and theater. The $2450 a month rent is negotiable depends on family size and number of pets. Please call or text to schedule an appointment for viewing. The number is: 720-548-8700

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161848p

Property Id 161848



(RLNE5180196)