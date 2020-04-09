All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
3323 South Andes Street
3323 South Andes Street

3323 South Andes Street · No Longer Available
Location

3323 South Andes Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Spacious Home near many essential amenities - Property Id: 161848

Well maintained Single family home with attached two car garage. Its a three level home with skylight in family room and fully finished walk-out basement and walking distance to grocery stores, banks and theater. The $2450 a month rent is negotiable depends on family size and number of pets. Please call or text to schedule an appointment for viewing. The number is: 720-548-8700
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161848p
Property Id 161848

(RLNE5180196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 South Andes Street have any available units?
3323 South Andes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 South Andes Street have?
Some of 3323 South Andes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 South Andes Street currently offering any rent specials?
3323 South Andes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 South Andes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 South Andes Street is pet friendly.
Does 3323 South Andes Street offer parking?
Yes, 3323 South Andes Street offers parking.
Does 3323 South Andes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 South Andes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 South Andes Street have a pool?
No, 3323 South Andes Street does not have a pool.
Does 3323 South Andes Street have accessible units?
No, 3323 South Andes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 South Andes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3323 South Andes Street has units with dishwashers.

