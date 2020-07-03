All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3264 North Revere Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3264 North Revere Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

3264 North Revere Street

3264 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3264 Revere Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Morris Heights Large Brick ranch home that has been recently updated. 4 bed and 2 bath home with all the amenities. Washer dryer, dishwasher, A/C, fenced yard, covered back patio, large shade tree. One car attached Garage.

Two beds up and 2 down with a bath on each level. Close to a park and easy to get to transportation. 15 minutes from DIA and close to light rail. Walking distance to CU Medical and Fitzsimons Medical Center.

Pets allowed on individual basis.
Morris Heights Large Brick ranch home that has been recently updated. 4 bed and 2 bath home with all the amenities. Washer dryer, dishwasher, A/C, fenced yard, covered back patio, large shade tree. One car attached Garage.

Two beds up and 2 down with a bath on each level. Close to a park and easy to get to transportation. 15 minutes from DIA and close to Peoria St light rail. Walking distance to CU Medical and Fitzsimons Medical Center.

Pets allowed on individual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 North Revere Street have any available units?
3264 North Revere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3264 North Revere Street have?
Some of 3264 North Revere Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 North Revere Street currently offering any rent specials?
3264 North Revere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 North Revere Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3264 North Revere Street is pet friendly.
Does 3264 North Revere Street offer parking?
Yes, 3264 North Revere Street offers parking.
Does 3264 North Revere Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3264 North Revere Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 North Revere Street have a pool?
No, 3264 North Revere Street does not have a pool.
Does 3264 North Revere Street have accessible units?
No, 3264 North Revere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 North Revere Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3264 North Revere Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College