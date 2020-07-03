3264 North Revere Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Morris Heights Large Brick ranch home that has been recently updated. 4 bed and 2 bath home with all the amenities. Washer dryer, dishwasher, A/C, fenced yard, covered back patio, large shade tree. One car attached Garage.



Two beds up and 2 down with a bath on each level. Close to a park and easy to get to transportation. 15 minutes from DIA and close to light rail. Walking distance to CU Medical and Fitzsimons Medical Center.



Pets allowed on individual basis.

Morris Heights Large Brick ranch home that has been recently updated. 4 bed and 2 bath home with all the amenities. Washer dryer, dishwasher, A/C, fenced yard, covered back patio, large shade tree. One car attached Garage.



Two beds up and 2 down with a bath on each level. Close to a park and easy to get to transportation. 15 minutes from DIA and close to Peoria St light rail. Walking distance to CU Medical and Fitzsimons Medical Center.



Pets allowed on individual basis.