3261 South Waco Court #K

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**This condo will be available within 3-5 days of approved application**



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ground-level condo in Stone Canyon will welcome you with 1,015 square feet of living space!



You are sure to love the tons of natural light! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage plus additional parking available.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from 1 of 2 patios or lounge by the community pool. You are sure to love the bike path/green belt right out your back door! Nearby are biking/walking trails, many shopping/dining and entertainment options, and soon to be opening only less than a mile away is a new rec center.



Nearby schools include Dalton Elementary School, Colombia Middle School, and Grandview High School.



Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



**This condo will be available within 3-5 days of approved application**



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.