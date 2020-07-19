All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3261 South Waco Court #K
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3261 South Waco Court #K

3261 South Waco Court · No Longer Available
Location

3261 South Waco Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**This condo will be available within 3-5 days of approved application**

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ground-level condo in Stone Canyon will welcome you with 1,015 square feet of living space!

You are sure to love the tons of natural light! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage plus additional parking available.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from 1 of 2 patios or lounge by the community pool. You are sure to love the bike path/green belt right out your back door! Nearby are biking/walking trails, many shopping/dining and entertainment options, and soon to be opening only less than a mile away is a new rec center.

Nearby schools include Dalton Elementary School, Colombia Middle School, and Grandview High School.

Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

**This condo will be available within 3-5 days of approved application**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 South Waco Court #K have any available units?
3261 South Waco Court #K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3261 South Waco Court #K have?
Some of 3261 South Waco Court #K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 South Waco Court #K currently offering any rent specials?
3261 South Waco Court #K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 South Waco Court #K pet-friendly?
Yes, 3261 South Waco Court #K is pet friendly.
Does 3261 South Waco Court #K offer parking?
Yes, 3261 South Waco Court #K offers parking.
Does 3261 South Waco Court #K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3261 South Waco Court #K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 South Waco Court #K have a pool?
Yes, 3261 South Waco Court #K has a pool.
Does 3261 South Waco Court #K have accessible units?
No, 3261 South Waco Court #K does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 South Waco Court #K have units with dishwashers?
No, 3261 South Waco Court #K does not have units with dishwashers.
