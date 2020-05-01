3256 Revere St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym on-site laundry parking garage

Walk right into a bright and spacious living room wide open to the dining room. You will enjoy the nicely updated kitchen with plenty of space for cooking and socializing. The main floor, over sized master bedroom is a room to cherish. You also find a spacious 2nd bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level. The finished basement is complete with 2 large bedrooms, a flex room, which could be used for a family room, workout room or a study, to name a few. You will also find additional storage, the laundry room and another bathroom in the basement. The beautiful mature trees are breathtaking. The backyard is complete with a large covered patio and a fire pit to enjoy the nice Colorado outdoors! Very close to Anschutz Medical Center, Children's Hospital, Fitzimons, and CU Medical Campus. Minutes walking distance to the light rail and bus. Minutes from Park Lane Park and Sand Creek Park with lots of water features, hiking and biking trails are just steps away. A variety of food options are just a few minutes drive.[