Aurora, CO
3256 Revere St
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM

3256 Revere St

3256 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Location

3256 Revere Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk right into a bright and spacious living room wide open to the dining room. You will enjoy the nicely updated kitchen with plenty of space for cooking and socializing. The main floor, over sized master bedroom is a room to cherish. You also find a spacious 2nd bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level. The finished basement is complete with 2 large bedrooms, a flex room, which could be used for a family room, workout room or a study, to name a few. You will also find additional storage, the laundry room and another bathroom in the basement. The beautiful mature trees are breathtaking. The backyard is complete with a large covered patio and a fire pit to enjoy the nice Colorado outdoors! Very close to Anschutz Medical Center, Children's Hospital, Fitzimons, and CU Medical Campus. Minutes walking distance to the light rail and bus. Minutes from Park Lane Park and Sand Creek Park with lots of water features, hiking and biking trails are just steps away. A variety of food options are just a few minutes drive.[

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 Revere St have any available units?
3256 Revere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 Revere St have?
Some of 3256 Revere St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 Revere St currently offering any rent specials?
3256 Revere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 Revere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3256 Revere St is pet friendly.
Does 3256 Revere St offer parking?
Yes, 3256 Revere St offers parking.
Does 3256 Revere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 Revere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 Revere St have a pool?
No, 3256 Revere St does not have a pool.
Does 3256 Revere St have accessible units?
No, 3256 Revere St does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 Revere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 Revere St has units with dishwashers.
