Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I

3242 South Zeno Court · No Longer Available
Location

3242 South Zeno Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This condo has TALL, wide-open ceilings throughout the unit to give this unit the SPACIOUS feeling that make it feel like a massive space. The open floor plan between the kitchen and the living room gives you plenty of space to live and entertain. The kitchen has lots of storage space and all stainless steel appliances are included. Comfy carpeting fills most of the living space and into the main floor bedroom. This ample size bedroom has good closet space and those tall vaulted ceilings continue in this room. Check out our Virtual Tour below to get a 360 tour of this property.

A large loft area at the top of the condo can be utilized as the SECOND bedroom or as an office, family room or play room or additional storage space. This large area overlooks the entire apartment. There is a one-car connected garage to keep your car out of the Colorado weather. There is a porch off the front door entry as well.

This property is located within the Cherry Creek school district and near shops and restaurants of Seven Hills Plaza and Aurora Highlands Shopping Center. The HOA community of Stone Canyon includes a Pool for all residents.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Sewer/Water/Trash are included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $9.95 Tenant Benefits Package including Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/3242-S-ZENO-CT-UNIT-i-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have any available units?
3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have?
Some of 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I offers parking.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I has a pool.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have accessible units?
No, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
