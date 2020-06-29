All apartments in Aurora
Location

3138 South Joplin Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
There's lots of space in this Meadowood Montrose model with a Family Room addition. The Kitchen has been remodeled with Corian counters and all appliances. The Central A/C and furnace are very new. This home has double paned windows, a huge deck and patio area, tube lighting, utility shed, 5 piece bath off huge Master Bedroom, sprinkler system, metal siding, a laundry shoot and a corner lot. Part of the garage has been converted to a pantry and mud entry room. Minutes away from the Meadowoods Center and Park with lots of entertainment. Easy access to I-225 and I-70, and various food options are available just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 S Joplin Ct have any available units?
3138 S Joplin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 S Joplin Ct have?
Some of 3138 S Joplin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 S Joplin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3138 S Joplin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 S Joplin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3138 S Joplin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3138 S Joplin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3138 S Joplin Ct offers parking.
Does 3138 S Joplin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 S Joplin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 S Joplin Ct have a pool?
No, 3138 S Joplin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3138 S Joplin Ct have accessible units?
No, 3138 S Joplin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 S Joplin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 S Joplin Ct has units with dishwashers.
