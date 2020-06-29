3138 S Joplin Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

There's lots of space in this Meadowood Montrose model with a Family Room addition. The Kitchen has been remodeled with Corian counters and all appliances. The Central A/C and furnace are very new. This home has double paned windows, a huge deck and patio area, tube lighting, utility shed, 5 piece bath off huge Master Bedroom, sprinkler system, metal siding, a laundry shoot and a corner lot. Part of the garage has been converted to a pantry and mud entry room. Minutes away from the Meadowoods Center and Park with lots of entertainment. Easy access to I-225 and I-70, and various food options are available just minutes away.