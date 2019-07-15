All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3092 Blackhawk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3092 Blackhawk Street
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:57 AM

3092 Blackhawk Street

3092 Blackhawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3092 Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Updated and move-in ready! Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Newer kitchen has stainless appliances and large island. Updated bathrooms. New flooring. Laundry hookups. Swap cooler. Huge fenced yard with large storage shed. Great covered patio.

Perfect location one mile to Anschutz Medical Campus, UCHSC complex, Children's and VA Hospital. Two blocks to Sand Creek with playground, ponds, nature preserve and access to open space and trail system.
Light rail to downtown or DIA.

Schedule a showing today! Call/text John at (720)220-7940.

Showings window on Saturday 3/7 & Sunday 3/8. Call/text for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3092 Blackhawk Street have any available units?
3092 Blackhawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3092 Blackhawk Street have?
Some of 3092 Blackhawk Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3092 Blackhawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
3092 Blackhawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3092 Blackhawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3092 Blackhawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 3092 Blackhawk Street offer parking?
No, 3092 Blackhawk Street does not offer parking.
Does 3092 Blackhawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3092 Blackhawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3092 Blackhawk Street have a pool?
No, 3092 Blackhawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 3092 Blackhawk Street have accessible units?
No, 3092 Blackhawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3092 Blackhawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3092 Blackhawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College