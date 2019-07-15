3092 Blackhawk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Updated and move-in ready! Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Newer kitchen has stainless appliances and large island. Updated bathrooms. New flooring. Laundry hookups. Swap cooler. Huge fenced yard with large storage shed. Great covered patio.



Perfect location one mile to Anschutz Medical Campus, UCHSC complex, Children's and VA Hospital. Two blocks to Sand Creek with playground, ponds, nature preserve and access to open space and trail system.

Light rail to downtown or DIA.



Schedule a showing today! Call/text John at (720)220-7940.



Showings window on Saturday 3/7 & Sunday 3/8. Call/text for an appointment!