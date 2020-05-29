2881 S. Vaughn Way 318A

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo - Beautifully updated condo, clean and ready for move in! Spacious bedroom with huge walk in closet. Full bathroom with modern vanity! Updated kitchen with ss appliances and quartz counter tops. Balcony overlooks beautifully maintained grounds and community pool! Reserved parking space comes with the unit! Dont miss this one, its ready for move in!



Application fee $35/adult. Security deposit equal to a month's rent.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE5126128)