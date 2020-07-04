2852 S Truckee St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e70bd4207e ---- Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 1635 square foot house. Inside features include Carpeted Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Eat in Kitchen, Skylights in Bathrooms, Main level Private Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet, Family Room Fireplace, W/D hook ups and Ceiling fans. Unfinished basement great for additional storage. Fenced in Back yard, Deck area, and Oversized garage. Nice location close to shopping and Restaurants off of Yale and Buckley. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Oven/Range Skylights Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookup