Aurora, CO
2852 S Truckee St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

2852 S Truckee St

2852 South Truckee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2852 South Truckee Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e70bd4207e ---- Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 1635 square foot house. Inside features include Carpeted Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Eat in Kitchen, Skylights in Bathrooms, Main level Private Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet, Family Room Fireplace, W/D hook ups and Ceiling fans. Unfinished basement great for additional storage. Fenced in Back yard, Deck area, and Oversized garage. Nice location close to shopping and Restaurants off of Yale and Buckley. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Oven/Range Skylights Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 S Truckee St have any available units?
2852 S Truckee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2852 S Truckee St have?
Some of 2852 S Truckee St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 S Truckee St currently offering any rent specials?
2852 S Truckee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 S Truckee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2852 S Truckee St is pet friendly.
Does 2852 S Truckee St offer parking?
Yes, 2852 S Truckee St offers parking.
Does 2852 S Truckee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2852 S Truckee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 S Truckee St have a pool?
No, 2852 S Truckee St does not have a pool.
Does 2852 S Truckee St have accessible units?
No, 2852 S Truckee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 S Truckee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2852 S Truckee St does not have units with dishwashers.

